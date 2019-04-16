Twin Falls Set To Appoint Magic Valley Man as City Engineer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- The City of Twin Falls will have a new engineer this summer as the current one retires after 13 years on the job. The City announced Monday, Mark Holtzen will be appointed as city engineer at next week's council meeting.

Current City Engineer Jackie Fields is set to retire this June.

“My part, as an individual and as part of the team, has been to take care of the community’s needs now and into the future,” Fields said in a prepared statement. “I have given my best and now I pass the baton, with great personal satisfaction in what we have been able to accomplish, and with confidence in Mark Holtzen.”

Holtzen is a native of the Magic Valley and lives in Jerome with his family. He is a 1999 graduate of Utah State University with a Masters in Civil Engineering and Bachelors in Environmental Engineering. Holtzen has worked with J-U-B Engineers, Inc. as a project manager and engineer. The Twin Falls mayor and team of city staff interviewed seven candidates out of 11 applicants who qualified for the position. Holtzen said in a prepared statement he is excited to serve as the city engineer.