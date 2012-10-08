Join us for Bras Across The Canyon on Saturday, October 20th from Noon till 2PM at the Perrine Bridge!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on this day we will pay tribute to every single person who has been affected by breast cancer. Fighters, survivors, family members, loved ones, men and women - you are all welcome to come out and support breast cancer awareness!

Admission to this event is just one bra and one dollar in support of Breast Cancer awareness, prevention and research. 100% of your dollars will be donated to The Mustard Tree Wellness Clinic in the Magic Valley.

For more information on how you can help, please contact Kendra Wolfe via email at Kendra@983TheSnake.com.