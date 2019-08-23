Bob Odenkirk seemingly just dropped the bomb about a rumored Breaking Bad movie having already been completed. But the actor still appeared surprised that not many know it's been filmed.

In fact, the Better Call Saul lead who originated the conniving but lovable Saul Goodman (Jimmy McGill) in Breaking Bad's Season 2 reeled off the surprising admission while prepping viewers for Saul's imminent fifth season. A Breaking Bad film was first reported to be in production last year before creator Vince Gilligan voiced uncertainty on whether the project would end up as feature or a miniseries.

"I've heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can't wait to see it," Odenkirk told In Studio with the Hollywood Reporter this week. "I don't know what people know and don't know. I find it hard to believe you don't know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They've done an amazing job of keeping it a secret."

Rumors surrounding a movie installment of the AMC series reached a fever pitch this summer when it looked like co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were teasing a Breaking Bad reunion with images posted online. However, the pics were later shown to be marketing material for the pair's mezcal company.

According to /Film, the Breaking Bad movie will actually be a sequel to the show that finds Paul's character Jesse Pinkman picking up the pieces after escaping the capture seen in 2013's series finale.

All the same, Odenkirk himself will again don the guise of Goodman when Better Call Saul returns to AMC for an anticipated Season 5. One in which the title star says the storyline wheels are about to fall off.

"They've been building it slowly but it's turning. Now it’s turning rapidly, I would say," Odenkirk shared. "That's similar to Breaking Bad, too. This very slow buildup as we go up the roller-coaster ramp and then, it starts going downhill, it just cannot stop. And that's where we are in season five, which we’re shooting right now."

The fifth season of Better Call Saul is set to premiere in 2020.