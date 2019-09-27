Breaking Bad Actor To Attend Special Boise Screening Of New Movie

One of the lead actors in the highly popular series Breaking Bad has announced a special screening of the new Netflix film in Boise, where he grew up nearby. The actor will also be attending the event.

Actor Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the hit AMC series Breaking Bad, is a Boise area native, and will be attending a screening of the new Netflix movie, "El Camino," in the city. The film is scheduled to be released to Netflix on October 11, 2019.

Paul gave some brief details about the planned event on his Twitter page on September 25. The showing will take place at Boise's Egyptian Theatre on October 8.

Breaking Bad won numerous awards during its network run from 2008 to 2013. The series also co-starred Bryan Cranston in the lead roll of Walter White. Since the show's finale, Paul has gone on to star in such films as "Need For Speed," "Eye In The Sky," and "Central Intelligence." He also provides the voice of Todd Chavez, in the popular Netflix adult animated show, BoJack Horseman, which will begin its sixth season soon.

El Camino has a run time of 122 minutes and centers around Paul's character who is on the run from former drug associates. Vince Gilligan, the original series' director, headed the production of the new movie.

Paul was born in Emmet, Idaho, which is approximately 30 miles northwest of Boise. He attended Centennial High School, a graduate of the class of 1997.

The only catch with this event is that there are only a couple ways to get your hands on the tickets.