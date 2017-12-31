An Idaho Version of Breaking Bad (Opinion)

Brandon Hixon needs an intervention.

The former Idaho State Legislator from Caldwell is starring in an Idaho version of Breaking Bad. For the second time in a month he has been arrested on a DUI charge . Hixon resigned from the legislature last fall when it was revealed he was under inverstigation, a probe now being handled by the State Attorney General.

As a legislator, Hixon’s time in Boise was quiet. He didn’t make a lot of waves and explained when he was a young man he was quite the hellion. Many of us had youthful indiscretions and then later matured. Hixon apparently is struggling with some serious demons.