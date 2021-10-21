Brian Laundrie Found Dead, FBI ID’d Human Remains Found in Search

After a month long search, the FBI confirmed that Brian Laundrie's remains have been positively identified.

On Thursday (Oct. 21), authorities held a press conference to make the announcement. The FBI revealed that dental records confirmed the identification of the human remains discovered in the Carlton Nature Reserve in Florida.

"They are human remains, no doubt there. I would say that the remains were consistent with one individual, you know skeletal remains," North Port police spokesperson told CNN.

His parents reportedly discovered two of Brian's belongings, a backpack and notebook. They joined the search for the first time on Wednesday (Oct. 20) just hours before the major discoveries were made.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, released a statement to Fox News, following the announcement.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian's. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie's privacy at this time," Bertolino said.

Bertolino previously explained that the area where they discovered the remains was previously waist-deep or higher in water.

Authorities also shared that they found clothing believed to be what Brian was wearing when he left home on Sept. 13. Chris and Roberta reported him missing to authorities on Sept. 17 despite refusing to speak with or cooperate with investigators in the murder of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Brian was a person of interest and had a warrant for his arrest for using Petito's credit after she had died to rack up $1,000 in charges.