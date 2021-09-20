VIDEO: Gabby Petito Utah Police Body Cam Footage A Troubling Sign
As the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies in the United States continue to investigate the case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, there appears to be numerous clues that lead one to believe that her cross-country trip from New York wasn't going well at all.
The FBI is presently examining the remains of a young female believed to be Gabby Petito found in a Wyoming national park, according to new details shared at usatoday.com. Petito was reported missing from New York on September 11. She had been traveling with 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, the man she was engaged to.
Police body camera footage was released late last week while the two were in southern Utah. They were pulled over by a state trooper after exceeding posted speed limits. After questioning by police, the footage revealed that both individuals were in a heated argument just prior to getting pulled over. Utah police on the scene considered filing an assault charge in the matter, but decided against it.
Ultimately, state troopers made the decision to separate the two for a few hours by escorting Petitio to a local police department. Arrangements were being made to have Laundrie pick her up later that afternoon. Petito can be seen visibly distressed in the video, and comments about the two not getting along.
This is an active investigation. Police are also presently searching the residence of Laundrie for additional clues in the matter.
We continue to pray for the family of Gabby Petitio. Laundrie has been missing for days now, and police are actively trying to locate him for questioning in the matter.