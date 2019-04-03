Bridge Project Begins Monday Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho – Expect to see orange on the interstate starting on Monday near Hazelton.

The Idaho Transportation Department said it will begin replacing an eastbound bridge deck that spans the North Side Canal south of Hazelton.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane throughout the work zone, the department said, and the eastbound on-ramp at Exit 194 will be closed for the duration of the project.

ITD said drivers should expect reduced speeds throughout the work zone and watch for crews during working hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Work is expected to be completed sometime in June.