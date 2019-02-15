Bridge Replacement Project to Close Part of Hwy 30 Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Union Pacific Railroad Bridge near Bliss is scheduled for replacement, which will close a part of U.S. Highway 30 near Bliss.

US-30 west of Bliss to Interstate 84 will be closed as early as Monday for the replacement project, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. It advises motorists traveling to Bliss via the interstate to use Exit 141.

Construction work, which will be done by Boise-based Western Construction Inc., includes a new box culvert and utility relocation. The new bridge will have an increased width to allow for larger vehicles, the transportation department said. About a mile and half of US-30 will be reconstructed as part of the project.

Work is expected to be complete this fall, weather dependent. The railroad will continue to be operational throughout construction.