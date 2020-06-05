Brush Fire Breaks Out South of Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working on a brush and grass fire that started south of Hansen in the foothills of the South Hills Friday evening.

According to Idaho Fire Info, the Rock Creek Rural Fire District, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District crews and Sawtooth Hotshot crews are working to contain the blaze which started at just before 6 p.m. The cause is not known at this time, however a series of thunderstorms moved across the southeastern part of Twin Falls County towards the northeast Friday afternoon.

The fire, named the Rock Creek Fire, is burning about 12 miles south of Hansen and was estimated to be about 85 acres at around 10:27 p.m. Containment is estimated at around 5 p.m. Saturday with full control by Sunday afternoon.