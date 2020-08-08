Brush Fire East of Rupert, Another South of Kimberly

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to contain a two fires in the Magic Valley, one near Lake Walcott about nine miles east of Rupert on the desert and another smaller fire south of Kimberly.

According Idaho Fire Info, the Lake Walcott Fire burned roughly 500 acres and continues to run. Bureau of Land Management engines, heavy equipment, several aircraft, and the East End Rural Fire District are working to contain the fire.

People are asked to stay away from the area.

Meanwhile the South Central Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center is reporting a brush fire near Indian Springs named the North Cottonwood Fire. It has burned roughly 40 acres as of Saturday evening.