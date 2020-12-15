Bucket List: Idaho Sled Dog Tours A Short Drive From Twin Falls

There are so many amazing outdoor opportunities for those of us lucky enough to live in southern Idaho. Skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobile excursions and even sled dog tours can all be enjoyed within a couple hours drive from Twin Falls.

Southern Idaho is quite the winter playground. Ski resorts such as Magic Mountain and Pomerelle Mountain offer some great boarding and skiing for locals. Snowmobile trips through the Grand Tetons or Yellowstone National Park are less than 300 miles out of town, and one company even offers sled dog tours of Idaho's high desert just 90-minutes north of Pocatello.

Silver Sage Mushing is an Ashton, Idaho, recreational dog sledding business that offers tours in the Idaho back country that extend close to Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. There are different packages people looking to book a tour can choose from, depending on the personal schedules.

People have traveled from all over the world to take part in one of Silver Sage Mushing's dog sled adventures. To get more information on future bookings and availability, you can phone 208-313-5654.

Due to state restrictions pertaining to travel during the pandemic, plans should include contacting companies that provide recreational outdoor getaways to check the accuracy of information listed on websites. Ashton is located approximately 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls, so a sled dog tour such as those offered by Silver Sage Mushing is easily doable as a day trip.