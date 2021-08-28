St. Anthony Woman Killed after Hitting Tree Near Ashton
ASHTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree off of Idaho Highway 47 near Ashton. According to Idaho State Police, at aorund 4:40 p.m. Janette Villalba, of St. Anthony, was killed when she drove off the right shoulder of the highway in her Ford Focus and hit a tree. ISP said Villabla had not been wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.