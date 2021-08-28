St. Anthony Woman Killed after Hitting Tree Near Ashton

ASHTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree off of Idaho Highway 47 near Ashton. According to Idaho State Police, at aorund 4:40 p.m. Janette Villalba, of St. Anthony, was killed when she drove off the right shoulder of the highway in her Ford Focus and hit a tree. ISP said Villabla had not been wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.

Get our free mobile app