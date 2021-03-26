Semi Crash Blocks Traffic for Five Hours Near Ashton

ASHTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck crash hindered traffic in east Idaho for several hours before crews could clear the scene.

According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Amar Singh, of Aurora, Colorado was headed east on U.S. Highway 20 in a newer Freightliner pulling a trailer north of Ashton. ISP said the driver went off the shoulder of the highway, overcorrected and overturned the semi. The truck ended up blocking the entire roadway for nearly two-hours.

Eventually, ISP said some traffic was let through by using alternating patterns. The crash disrupted traffic for about five hours.

Idaho State Police

