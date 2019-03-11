Buhl Home Damaged by Fire

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A Buhl home received smoke damage after catching on fire Saturday evening and injured one person.

The Buhl Rural Fire District responded to a residence located on 8th Avenue North a little after 7 p.m.

Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens said a man was injured and evaluated by paramedics and then taken to the hospital. An officer with the Buhl Police Department said he was transported by a private vehicle. The extent of the injuries the man received is unknown at this time.

Stevens said when fire crews arrived, there was a lot of heavy smoke coming from the roof. They were able to put the fire out immediately and started to make holes on the roof to let all the smoke out.

"Just heavy smoke and heat damaged through out the house, most of the fire was back at the house," Stevens said.

Stevens said the home is not deemed a total loss.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Buhl Quick Response Unit were called to the residence as well.

The fire will be investigated by the Idaho State Fire Marshall's Office.