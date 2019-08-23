Buhl Man Wins $300,000 with Lottery Ticket

BUHL, Idaho – A Buhl resident was able to pad his bank account a little thicker after he purchased a winning lottery ticket.

The ticket, the man later found out, was worth $300,000.

Encouraged by his mother, Jacob Rudolph purchased a $20 scratch ticket at Ridley’s in Buhl. That ticket netted him $30, which he then used to purchased a non-winning $30 Legendary Wealth Ticket. Since it was payday of him, according to a news release by Idaho Lottery, Rudolph decided to purchase one additional ticket.

“I played it and there it was,” he said in the news release. “The number ‘21’ matched ‘21’ and it said $300,000. Winner. Unbelievable.”

Due to family matters Rudolph didn’t cash the ticket in Boise until two weeks later. During that time he kept it in the safest place he knew: the bottom of his sock drawer.

Ridley’s will also get $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

There are plenty of things a person could do with $300,000 – what would you do? – let alone just a portion of that sum. However. it didn’t take long for Rudolph to know where he’s going to put his winnings. He said he plans to pay off some bills, help his family, and invest the rest.

The Idaho Lottery said that since it started in 1989 it has sold more than $3.9 billion in products, awarded more than $2.4 billion in prizes to players, returned $232.6 million in retail commissions, and distributed $906 million in lottery dividends to Idaho public schools and the Permanent Building Fund.