Burley Man Charged with Enticement of Minor after Sting

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley man is behind bars facing charges of talking with who he thought was an underage girl.

According to the Rupert Police Department, 33-year-old Christopher Turner was arrested and charged Monday evening with enticement of a child over the internet or other communication device after a sting operation that lasted for two-weeks.

In a statement Rupert Police say they worked with the Office of Idaho Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on an undercover chat with Turner, posing as a minor female. Turner allegedly used social media and text to communicate with the undercover agents.

Eventually Turner agreed to meet with the supposed minor in the city of Paul at a gas station which was later changed to an area park. Turner allegedly arrived to the park were plain clothed officers were waiting to arrest him and was taken without incident.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Department of Corrections and the Jerome County Sheriff's Office.