RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old Rupert man is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography after authorities allege thousands of images were allegedly found on electronic storage devices following a months long investigation.

According to the Rupert Police Department, Jacob Holy is facing 10 counts of felony possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child exploitive materials. He was arrested on September 9, with help from the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, investigators with the Office of the Idaho Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force agents.

Rupert Police said in a statement after a five month long investigation detectives allegedly found 20,000 images and videos of underage children on digital storage devices and allege Holy distributed at least one image of child sexual exploitive material to an undercover FBI agent.