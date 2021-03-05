TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man will spend three years behind bars for having child pornography. Acting U.S. Attorney General Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. announced this week Scott Nice, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography early last year.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) discovered Nice had been watching explicit videos on his computer in the winter of 2019 by way of a peer-to-peer network on his computer. A judge granted a search warrant at his home and following examination of Nice's computer, investigators found files of child pornography anime, a Japanese style of animation, and an internet history that revealed he'd been watching child pornography.

Nice has also been ordered to give up the computer used to commit the crime and will serve 10 years of supervised release one he completes his prison sentence. He will have to register as a sex offender.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.