Filer Man Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO (KLIX)-A 29-year-old Filer man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children will spend more than two decades behind bars in federal prison.

Michael Robert Gorley was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Nye to serve 24 years in prison, five years of supervised released, and register as a sex offender for the crimes committed in 2019, according to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr.

According to court documents, Gorley had exchanged explicit images of himself and a 4-year-old to an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation task force officer in Washington D.C. Agents were able to identify a computer IP address to the Magic Valley and located Gorley at his home in Filer.

Gorley later admitted to producing the explicit images with the young child using his cellphone. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Filer Police Department assisted with the investigation.