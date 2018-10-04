Caldwell Man Sentenced to More Than 21 years in Federal Prison

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) – A Caldwell man will spend the next 21 years in prison for drug-related charges, according to federal authorities.

Ray Perales, 43, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 262 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced in a news release. A federal grand jury indicted Perales on Sept. 14, 2017, and he pleaded guilty in July of this year.

Investigators received information in July 2017 that Perales was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine, court records show. Davis’s office further explained that Perales was arrested on July 19, 2017 for violating his parole – possessing a loaded pistol and more than $13,000. The news release said he was on parole for attempted strangulation.

A few weeks later, on Aug. 9, investigators searched Perales’s mobile home in Homedale and found about five pounds of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $18,231.

Perales’ co-defendant, Ricardo Renteria-Castillo, also was in the mobile home. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, and faces time behind bars anywhere from 10 years to life. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 6.