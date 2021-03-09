Caldwell Man Struck and Killed by SUV

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Caldwell man was struck and killed by an SUV that left the scene Monday night.

According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Derek Maxwell was walking along Montana Avenue between Helena Drive and Larch Street at around 10:30 p.m. in Caldwell when he was hit by a dark SUV. According to ISP the vehicle could have been a mid-2000s Ford Explorer or Expedition.

ISP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call them.