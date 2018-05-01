California Quack Wants to be Idaho Lt. Governor

A recent California transplant wants Idaho's second highest political office and then plans an attack on the Second Amendment.

He claims we shouldn’t use labels and that the political divide can be bridged. But first he plans to seize guns from everybody under 30 and everyone over 60-years-old.

Jim Fabe is profiled in the Times-News and apparently the reporter didn’t see his confiscation plan as extreme. Mainstream media calls this, “sensible gun policy”.

Fabe is a former Army officer now running for Lt. Governor. I remind you Benedict Arnold was once the greatest hero of the Revolution. Immediately after Saratoga. It didn’t last.

So, young Americans could go off and fight wars and then come home and barred from possessing firearms.

The candidate is also a doctor. A dentist to be specific. Does he define quack? The guy believes we need to end gun violence in schools. Maybe it’s an issue in Compton but I’m not so sure in Caldwell and Camas.