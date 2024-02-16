California Will Adopt Idaho Style Patriotism Painfully

On the surface level, most Idahoans would tell you, “Dang straight!” A Californian might reply it depends on how you define patriotism. While there are people of all political persuasions in each state, the obvious evidence of the majority is which party is in charge. Independents would constitute Idaho’s second-largest party if they were a defined party. Democrats would be third! In California, Democrats hold sway.

On Independence Day, there are plenty of parades in both states. The Star Spangled Banner is still played before ball games in both places. The general public in both Idaho and California is fed up with open borders.

On that last count, though, we see the differences. The folks on the Left Coast keep rewarding the party promoting the open-door policy. If they were serious about sovereignty, the law, and the integrity of a nation, they would’ve pushed their politicians into the sea a long time ago. And don’t blame the current Hispanic population. They see all the newcomers as competition for jobs and housing. They may be more patriotic than the limousine liberals pushing an anti-American agenda. The latter claims all cultures are equal, but for our own.

So far, they’ve convinced a majority that Republican control means slavery, but even in the Land of Fruits and Nuts, there’s a breaking point. It’s why some are leaving in droves. There is a tipping point for others. We just haven’t yet reached the edge. But look at Argentina and you realize people have a lot of pain tolerance. Many people are still comfortable, and that breeds complacency. The day of reckoning could be next month or a decade from now. It depends on the speed of convincing events.

A big enough crisis breaks and you won’t have the luxury of being woke. You’ll also be on your own and potentially have a greater need for self-defense and you’ll first want to look after your own.

Most of all, the misguided will sober up and pine for some traditional mores and beliefs that guided us for two centuries. Just seeing a protective wall and the flag flying will be like a security blanket.