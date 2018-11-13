Call for Spending More on Idaho Roads

Fix roads.

Both “Butch” Otter and Brad Little are making pitches for more spending on roads and bridges

It’s the message from Idaho’s incoming Governor and Idaho’s outgoing Governor. Both “Butch” Otter and Brad Little are making pitches for more spending on roads and bridges. Otter has had a mixed result over the last dozen years winning legislative support.

There are concerns among some conservatives spending on roads and bridges could be squeezed by the costs of Medicaid expansion.