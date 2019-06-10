Camas Prairie is a Place to Commune With the Creator

Camas Prairie

The most striking thing is the variety of bird calls. And the variety of birds. And how many of them don’t pay attention to a nearby human with a camera.

I caught the best part of the day at Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh early Saturday morning. The clouds got thicker as the day went along but the scenery and the sounds are breathtaking. I shut off the car engine and just walked along the narrow road. At one point it was so relaxing I stood and stretched my arms and then put them up and down.

Just then a guy in a pickup truck came along. He must have thought he’d spotted one very large and ungainly bird.

There is a thrill being this close to nature. Those of us who dwell in cities large and small see the occasional coyote and I sometimes spot eagles over the canyon, however. I’m not in the center of their activities (when it comes to coyotes I’m happy they want no part of me).

I’m told very soon the flowers will fade at the marsh. I’m glad I can cross it from the bucket list.