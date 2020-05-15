Where to Camp in Southern Idaho During COVID-19

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the camping season for most people, but this year many Idahoans who head out to enjoy the great outdoors may see some differences because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Forest Service uses the phrase "Know Before You Go," in essence get information about where you want to camp before you head out so you don't run into any unexpected surprises. This year, because of COVID-19 the state of Idaho is asking Idahoans to check out the Recreate Responsibly page as many federal, state, and private campgrounds are following the guidelines.

Also, many campgrounds have closed completely until June or only offer day use like Idaho State Parks. Craters of the Moon National Monument is closed until further notice and the City of Rocks National Reserve won't allow camping until May. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area announced it will close all developed campgrounds until June.

Other agencies like the Sawtooth National Forest and Bureau of Land Management continue to allow developed and disbursed camping. Some Sawtooth facilities won't be fully open until May 20 or later, see Sawtooth CampgroundOpeningDates2020.

Check the links to the various agencies and how to contact them for more detailed information about recreation and camping:

Here is a list of what is available for overnight camping in the southern Idaho region and what is not available for overnight camping.

*If you notice any missing from this information please let us know*