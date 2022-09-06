Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman’s Video

The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.

Now, while we haven’t answered any questions today about where the bears go potty, we know the deer are doing their part in fertilizing local fields.

I’ve probably seen more shocking things. Many, many years ago, when my daughter and niece were little girls, we took them to a large wildlife park. We were looking out across a slope covered in brown bears. Suddenly, the two became amorous. My mother herded the children to another location in the park.

I don’t see many animals in the wild and when I do, the critters quickly dart away. I was outback in Owyhee County a few weeks ago and saw a lone antelope grazing. If I see them at all, they’re usually five or more. This one paid me no mind until I got the camera leveled and went to press the button. “Zoom!” It was gone.

A note for the deer using the field as a bathroom. Get your business done before the season starts. You don’t want to have your drawers down when someone approaches you with a gun. I think that would be good advice for everyone.