A Few Things Idaho Could Expect if Canada Joins the United States

I’ve been thinking about what the absorption of Canada into the Union would look like. In Idaho, I don’t believe it would change much. The border we share with British Columbia is narrow, and a lot of the shipping from the north and to the north happens elsewhere. Canada would add a lot of liberal members to the U.S. Congress, which is the first reason we should say no!

You do realize, that President Trump is using this as a bargaining position? The Danes insisted Greenland isn’t for sale, but are now talking about a closer relationship with the United States. This would increase the North American defense perimeter. The base we have on the west coast of the island is a warning and listening station. Some Greenlanders would also like a closer relationship with indigenous people as far away as Alaska.

Mr. Trump is looking at closer cooperation with Canada on economic issues. We already share a defense posture. Remember all the talk about the Amero (wasn’t it supposed to be a conspiracy theory?)? There is some talk about a joint US-Canadian currency.

What does worry me is that while some of our states have legalized marijuana, our federal government hasn’t. Canada has, and it would be another entry point into Idaho. Or it already is, but travel would be even easier for the drug trade. We’ve already seen the impact from Oregon, Nevada, and Montana. We could expect a torrent from the north. Some of these issues need to be addressed, and economic union could be a decade away until we get it settled.

Get our free mobile app