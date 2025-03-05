Not Sure How Much the Tariff War Will Impact Idaho

The Wall Street Journal reports we’ll pay more for Tonka trucks. I haven’t played with any since 1970. The brand name was shorthand for the city in Minnesota where the trucks were made. In those days, the toys were made from metal and not plastic and were manufactured by grown-ups. Now, the trucks are assembled by Chinese kids who never get to play.

Is this what liberals and robber barons are defending?

Most Coverage is Trump Derangement Syndrome

Editors at the Washington Post gave lip service to the jobs that have been offshored, but then recommended decades more study of the situation.

Lending Tree is researching the states that will be the most heavily impacted by Canadian tariffs. Idaho isn’t in the top 10, and much of what we export heads out of the Port of Lewiston and westward to Asia. The Chinese still need to eat so that we may avoid the worst impact.

I don’t blame the frustration of the Canadians. People there already labor under an inferiority complex, and with a big election coming, politicians need to grandstand for the voters.

UNSPLASH! Photo by Brian Suman on Unsplash . UNSPLASH! Photo by Brian Suman on Unsplash

. loading...

Aside from Emotion Can You Give Me Numbers?

The thing is, I don’t see many people in the media or north of the border offering any concrete numbers on trade expenses. For instance, what is the current tariff our neighbors to the north attach to our milk and cheese? A friend sent me a meme, but I don’t trust everything I see on the Internet. In recent years I’ve seen scattered stories about Canadian protectionism. That is, despite two agreements on trade over the last 35 years, our weaker neighbors north and south have managed to get some carve-outs.

If news media on all sides of the border would stop fuming about that mean old Mr. Trump, maybe reporters would have some oxygen left and could provide us with some numbers. Then we could come to an informed conclusion on what’s fair and what’s not.

Get our free mobile app