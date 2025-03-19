Idaho’s Barbaric and Whining Canadian Neighbors to the North

I’ve reached the point where I want to tell Canadians to shut the heck up.

Talk About an Inferiority Complex

I wasn’t sure about President Trump’s tariff policy, and I’m not sure it’s going to be a smashing success. But I’ve been wondering why mainstream media on both sides of the border hasn’t addressed his complaint. Are there heavy tariffs on U.S. goods despite a free trade agreement? Most media coverage I’ve read, watched, or heard focuses on the personalities rather than the numbers.

I surmise it’s a conscious choice in newsrooms governed by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

A Second World Country Becoming Third

The Canadian conservative podcaster J.J. McCullough has explained his countrymen suffer from an inferiority complex, so they project a haughty air to try and make themselves feel better. People known for clubbing defenseless baby seals somehow think they’re better people than their neighbors to the south.

Or you get business leaders north of the border who excuse their country’s position because our country absorbs the best talent from Canada. Well, then, maybe they need to elect a better political class that can provide what their most talented workers need and want. And if I had to pay one million dollars to live in a garden shed, I would probably leave as well.

My countrymen are aware that Europe and Canada have built massive welfare states on our credit cards. We don’t owe them healthcare, a defensive umbrella, and a safety valve for their political incompetence.

We Don't Owe Them a Living

In my 63 years in the United States, nearly everyone I've known got where they were through sweat equity. Throughout my lifetime, we’ve watched so-called allies hitch a free ride.

I don’t want another state or states. It’s not only the Quebecois who are insufferable, it appears a national Canadian malady.

Here’s some advice: don’t bring a seal club to a gunfight.

