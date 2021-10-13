Candidate for Idaho Governor Ed Humphreys Visits Twin Falls

Ed Humphreys is one of the most unique candidates I’ve met running for political office. He would like to be Idaho’s next Governor. He’s on the crowded Republican ballot for the May 2018 primary. I’ve compared him to J.D. Vance. The latter grew up in poverty in Appalachia and is now a candidate for U.S. Senate. Vance wrote a book called Hillbilly Elegy, which also became a film.

Humphreys comes from a hardscrabble background. He’s not ashamed. It can build character. After leaving high school and drifting between jobs, he eventually earned multiple degrees. After a handful of years as a financial planner, he announced his political intentions. It appears he only trails Governor Brad Little in fundraising. Little hasn’t made any announcements about his future.

The challenger has been a frequent guest on my radio program. Magic Valley This Morning airs between 6:00 and 10:00 A.M., Monday through Friday on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. Humphreys went to Twin Falls to speak to the county Republican Party Committee. He got an early start on his day and dropped into our studio.

He’s a conservative and believes in putting Americans first. It’s why he wants a pause in refugee resettlement. He’s also alarmed by the increasing number of marijuana dispensaries cropping up just outside Idaho. If you didn’t get to hear his sales pitch, I’m posting a video below.

Again, there is a crowded primary field among Republicans. Of the 11 candidates who’ve so far filed, only three have any serious chance of defeating the incumbent. It’s my opinion but it’s based on name recognition and an ability to raise money. There are some fine people on the ballot but money and a lack of name recognition outside Sandpoint will hamper their campaigns.



