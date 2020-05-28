Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Assumptions are often fine but not fact. I assume most ballots for the Idaho Primary are already filled out and dropped in the mail. Also, I know people procrastinate. I did when I was a student and sometimes it impacts other aspects of my life. When I was young, I taught school for a time and my impression of my students was most were procrastinators.

There may be some people waiting until the last minute before dropping off ballots at County West.

Last week we had two of the three Republican candidates for Twin Falls County Sheriff on-air. I’ve combined the discussion in a YouTube video you can click on here or below.

First up is incumbent Sheriff Tom Carter. He has decades of law enforcement experience locally and has served in office for more than a decade. Secondly, you’ll hear Jeremy Maritt. He’s a Filer native who gave two decades to law enforcement in neighboring Elko County.

The third candidate in this primary contest is Steve Pankey. He didn’t respond to a request for an interview, although. Two years ago when Steve was a candidate for Governor of Idaho he did drop into the Newsradio 1310 KLIX studio.

The role of Sheriff is in many ways much like it was in colonial times. The Sheriff and Deputies are street level law enforcement. In most places a Civil Division serves legal papers and, of course, there is Jail Administration. Each Sheriff’s Office across the country is the size of a corporation. Some quite large. And just as complex.

