Can’t Anybody Wait Their Turn?

Whatever happened to waiting your turn?

Maybe I notice it more today as I slide into life as a curmudgeon, although. It doesn’t make it any less irritating. Saturday morning I needed a new cell phone. For three weeks the battery on my 26-month-old Samsung was gradually failing. A big spot had cropped up on the screen and it was taking longer-and-longer to recharge the device.

In a matter of 5 minutes 4 people came along and interrupted the clerk.

Then I accidentally dropped it into my kitchen sink. Which was empty, save for a bowl filled with water. Which is where the telephone landed. Amazingly, it still worked but its performance didn’t improve by getting wet.

At the store there was a woman ahead of me. I know her son. We made small talk until she completed her purchase and then it was my turn. In a matter of 5 minutes 4 people came along and interrupted the clerk. Finally, I told one fellow he could wait, just as I had waited. He stood there and sulked and wouldn’t look my way. Within a few minutes he slinked off.

This isn’t my only recent experience. It happens at service counters at the grocery store nearly every time I stop to buy stamps or pay a utility bill. What’s wrong with you people? Can our culture really be filled with so many self-serving, self-absorbed anal orifices? Justice would be making them go to the back of a long line where they could wait. And wait. And wait…