The Canyon Ridge music program is having a fun Fall Festival/Costume Run this weekend to raise money for the band and orchestra programs. The Canyon Ridge band is always at school sporting games and other events, supporting their peers. This fundraiser is a way you can now support them.

Canyon Ridge Fall Festival and Costume Run

The Canyon Ridge Fall Festival and Costume Run is October 30th, 2021 from 10 AM to 1 PM. The fun event takes place at the Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls at 646 South Park Ave West.

Canyon Ridge Fall Festival Activities

At the Fall Festival, there will be a few fun activities for families, including a photo booth, bake sale, face painting, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Canyon Ridge HighSchool Band and Orchestra Costume Run

Proceeds from this event will help the Canyon Ridge band and orchestra continue making music. The fun costume run comes with a few options: a 5k run or walk and a 1 mile run or walk. You can wear a costume for the races or dress in a more active appropriate attire.

The 5k starts at 10:30 and is $20 per person. The 1-mile run/walk starts at 11 and is $10. There is also a special family rate where you can all join in for just $50.

Twin Falls Haunted Swamp

The Canyon Ridge Fall Festival is happening at the Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls. The Haunted Swamp is celebrating its 14th year of scaring people from all around the Magic Valley. This is the final week for the Swamp to be open. You can go Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday according to their Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

Straw Bale Maze at Tubb's Berry Farm The straw bale maze is shaped like a bee and is filled with dead ends and fun activities. As you wander through the maze you can find hidden hole punches with special shapes to earn a free popcorn...if you are able to make it out.