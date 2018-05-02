Canyon Ridge Band Given More Than $2,000 from New Bakery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Canyon Ridge High School Band will benefit from a donation from a new bakery and cafe that opened in Twin Falls. Kneaders Bakery and Cafe says they've given ten percent of their opening weekend sales to the band totaling $2,131. The band had participated in the opening last Friday and Saturday by performing for customers. South Central Community Action Partnership will also receive day old bread from the bakery to support area needy families. The Twin Falls location is one of three new cafes opening this year for the Utah based company.