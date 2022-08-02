Cody Johnson is coming to Boise this October and he is bringing some amazing performers with him. Tickets are on sale now and you definitely want to go.

Cody Johnson Is Coming To Boise With A Crew

Cody Johnson will be headlining at the ExtraMile Arena on Thursday, October 27th. If Cody Johnson wasn't enough, country star Randy Houser will be joining him and the opener will be The Steel Woods. That is going to be a packed night.

Ticket Inofrmation And Show Details

Tickets are on sale now for a range of $40 per ticket to over $335 per ticket. The higher tickets are for VIP sections and floor tickets are right around $100 dollars per ticket. The show is on October 7th starting at 7:30 pm. You are definitely going to want to check out all three of these acts.

About The Artists

Cody Johnson has several songs on the radio right now. One of his most popular songs is 'Til You Can't which was released in 2021. Randy Houser has several songs on the radio as well including songs like "How Country Feels", "Running Outta Moonlight" and "Goodnight Kiss". If you have gone to Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest, you have probably seen The Steel Woods. They are a combination of blues, rock, and country.

Honestly, I don't know which one I am most excited about. They are all going to put on one heck of a show. The only bummer is it is a Thursday night, but it is worth requesting a day off work for it.