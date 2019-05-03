Canyon Ridge Drama Theatre Presenting ‘Drowsy Chaperone’

The Canyon Ridge High School Drama Department is putting its spin on a 1920s musical comedy this weekend.

Canyon Ridge High School Theatre is presenting The Drowsy Chaperone , on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. The original Broadway production opened in 2006 and is based on a book by author Bob Martin. The play is a parody of a 1928 wedding, and scenes are played out by the actors as a narrator shares his favorite time period recordings from a chair in front of the audience.

I had the opportunity to catch the show last weekend and the students did not disappoint. The way in which this young cast encapsulated the lingo, styles of dance and comedic methods of the 1920s, was very, very impressive.

"The Drowsy Chaperone has been on our list for a while. Last year's musical was very serious, and we wanted to do a comedy this year, " said Seve Isaacs, the long-time department instructor. "When casting the show it was pretty amazing how all the pieces fell into place. This show is really suited for our students."

The 22-person cast does an amazing job on this one, as I've grown to expect from these gifted actors and actresses. The art of acting is represented very nicely through the skills of this drama department.

Get out and see it! It really is a lot of fun.