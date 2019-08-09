Car Catches Fire Near Glenns Ferry, Causes Delays

On Friday at around 1 p.m. a car caught fire near Exit 121 on Interstate 84 near Glenns Ferry. The incident is causing delays for people driving westbound. No details have been released about the people or persons that were inside the vehicle when it happened.

A reminder that if this happens to you, you should always get out of the vehicle and find safety nearby before calling 9-1-1 for help.

If you ever see news while out and about, be sure to message us or send photos and videos through our app.