Semi Hauling Cheese Overturns Near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck loaded with cheese toppled over on the highway near Swan Valley early Friday morning blocking traffic for seven hours.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the crash at around 1:38 a.m. west of Swan Valley for a Volvo semi-trailer that had gone off the road and came to rest on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 26.

ISP said in a statement the driver, Aaron Ball, 42, of Shelly was wearing a seat belt and didn't need to be taken to the hospital. Crews had to unload the trailer full of cheese before it was righted. The westbound lanes were blocked for about seven hours.

