Car Dragged by Truck on I-83, Gooding Man Flown to Hospital
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Gooding man was airlifted to a Boise hospital Sunday morning when his car was dragged by a semi-truck on Interstate 84.
Jaime Juarez, 28, was driving a Lincoln town car east on I-84 near Bliss at around 10:44 a.m. May 31, when it went out of control as he passed a semi-trailer and sideswipped it. The car went underneath the truck and was dragged before it went into the median and rolled.
ISP said Juarez had not been wearing a seat belt and was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, which is still under investigation.
