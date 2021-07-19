Car Hits Parked Semi on Interstate Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a Pontiac sedan struck a semi-truck stopped alongside the interstate Sunday afternoon near Hazelton that slowed traffic headed west for several hours.

According to Idaho State Police, Casey Wilson, 27, of Jerome had been headed west in a Pontiac Grand Prix at around 2:37 p.m. when he allegedly went off the road and struck a semi-truck parked on the side getting a tire changed near the Ridgeway exit.

Neither driver was injured in the crash. Traffic headed west was reduced down to one lane for two hours while the scene was cleared.

