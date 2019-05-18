TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two adults and a child were injured Saturday morning when their car smashed into a guardrail on Interstate 84 near Hazelton.

According to Idaho State Police, at a little before 7 a.m. 24-year-old Sheridan Jensen of Rupert went off the left shoulder of the interstate while headed east and hit a guardrail in his 2006 Chevrolet Impala. The passenger, Heaven Jensen, 21, also of Rupert, was taken to St. Luke's Magic valley in Twin Falls while a juvenile passenger was taken y air ambulance to St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise.

Both adults were wearing seat belts and the child was in a safety seat. ISP said in a statement the Jerome Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the crash. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours.