Cassia County Mother and Infant Found Safe

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a Magic Valley mother and child that went missing late last week have been found safe.

Idaho State Police announced Tuesday that Zacora and Elizabeth Mannning were located Tuesday safe and sound.

On Friday last week the Cassia County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for the 20-year-old mother and one month old child after the two went missing.

Authorities had asked anyone with information to call 911 immediately. The mother had last been seen on Sept. 13, with her boyfriend, Arron Marriott, who is on probation.