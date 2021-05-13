Castle-like Home In Jerome Desert Will Run You Nearly $1 Million

There is this beautiful home that is for sale in Jerome that will run you almost $1 million dollars, but it looks a lot like a castle, with the gorgeous views to hit that point home. Pun intended.

The home is located at 141 Warm Creek Road in Jerome. It is 3,466 square feet with a garage and an amazing view of the Snake River. It is also pretty secluded so for those of us who really just want to be left alone, it is pretty perfect. It also has a master bedroom on it's own floor and a balcony which, let's be honest, is gorgeous.

Home in Jerome

