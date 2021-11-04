Cattle Truck Crash Blocks Interstate On-ramp Near Burley

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A cattle truck blocked the on-ramp to Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon near Burley. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 3:15 p.m. to the Kasota exit for a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a cattle trailer that crashed. The 25-year-old man from Williston, North Dakota had been headed west on Idaho Highway 25 when he missed the sharp curve just before the interstate on-ramp and crashed, blocking the roadway. The driver had been wearing a seat belt. The on-ramp was blocked for more than five hours. The West End Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department also assisted with the crash. ISP didn't indicate if there had been any livestock in the trailer.

