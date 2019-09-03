Celebrate Idaho All Month Long: It’s National Potato Month

Idaho is potato land and we love it! The entire month of September we get to celebrate Idaho because we get to celebrate the potato. I don't want to ignore the fact that Idaho has a huge dairy industry, because let's face it, cheese is amazing. But this month, it's all about the potato.

It is hard not to love the dairy industry in Idaho. The best part about these two industries is they don't have to compete. Let's be real, cheese makes potatoes even better. I digress.

September is all about the potato. We as Idahoans do love us our potatoes. In any way shape and form, potatoes are a staple here. We are kind of curious what your favorite way to eat a potato is, so let us know.

Some fun facts about the delicious potato:

Potatoes are considered the fourth most important crop behind corn, wheat, and rice.

The average American eats 140 pounds of potatoes each year.

The one country that loves potatoes more than Americans is actually Germans who eat more than 200 pounds of potatoes each year.

The worlds largest potato producing country is actually China.

The worlds largest potato weighed in at 18 pounds 4 ounces. (That is a massive potato).

Potatoes are also fun to joke about. Couch potatoes, telling someone they look like a potato and just the word itself is pretty funny if you think about it. Some fun potato jokes you can use all month long:

What kind of potato starts arguments? An agi-tater!

What's more Irish than potatoes? No potatoes.

Why was the potato arrested while driving? It was baked.

Seriously, some of these are great. Happy National Potato Month!