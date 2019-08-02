Charging Battery Sparks House Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An overheated battery caused a fire that damage a home early Friday morning in Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 6:35 a.m. to Harrison Street between Shoup and Heyburn avenues and found smoke coming from the attic of a house. When firefighters entered they found flames in the living room area and extinguished it. Firefighters looked for anyone that may have been inside at the time and didn't find anybody; the fire was under control just before 7 a.m.

Three engine companies, two emergency medical vehicles and a command unit responded to the fire while Twin Falls Police blocked off the street. An investigation into the cause determined the battery that was charging next to combustible materials. The damage caused by the fire and smoke is estimated to be $10,000 to $15,000.