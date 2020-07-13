Chicago Superstar Peter Cetera Selling One Of His Idaho Homes

The band Chicago is a touchy subject in my house. My wife had a boyfriend way back in the day who apparently only listened to Chicago, so she can't stand them anymore. I, on the other hand, think Chicago's Greatest Hits 1982-1989 is one of the actual greatest albums of all time. Every song is truly a listenable hit featuring songs from both lead singers during that decade, Peter Cetera and Jason Scheff. Peter Cetera left Chicago in 1985 and started a massive solo career with hits including 'The Glory Of Love' and 'The Next Time I Fall'. What I didn't know is that Peter Cetera has a few homes here in Idaho and one of them is for sale.

Cetera has homes in Ketchum and Hailey, according to Realtor.com and the home in Hailey is currently for sale with a hefty price tag of just over $2 million. The house was listed November 19, 2019 with dozens of pictures of the house and surrounding property and river at 114 Abby Road. Check it out below:

Idaho is no stranger to celebrities planting roots in the land or becoming frequent visitors. Tom Hanks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Henry Winkler, and Bruce Willis have all been know to show up often. Idaho also has produced its own share of celebrities.