Idaho Zillow Gone Wild Home Is Sitting On The Edge Of A Cliff

If you aren't familiar with Zillow Gone Wild, it is a social media page that focuses on the crazy homes that are extravagant and on the market all across the United States. The only one we could find in Idaho is gorgeous, but also looks like it is going to fall into a lake with a big gust of wind.

The home in Harrison, Idaho will cost you nearly $3 million dollars with a precise price tag of $2,950,000. The home is only 1,980 square feet, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. However, it looks much larger than that, you are sitting on the edge of a lake and the scenery is stunning.

Zillow Gone wild

There is even a purple winding stair case and a bar with some pretty retro seating. I think the yard has a pergola, I think that is what they are called, and it is honestly stunning. You can even enjoy a nice soak in a hot tub while you appreciate the lake that is definitely not as warm as the jacuzzi.

The bedrooms are massive, the windows are gorgeous and the natural light makes me so jealous. If I could somehow get nearly $3 million dollars I would totally buy this home. A dreamer can dream right. The only thing I do not like is the fact it looks like it is sitting atop a cliff and with a strong gust of wind it could be blown into the water. Or I am afraid I would fall in.

I bet kids would have a blast jumping off the patio into the water. That would be fun to watch.

